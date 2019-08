The agency, which collects such duties, said the new tariffs would take effect as planned at 12:01 a.m. EDT Sunday, covering all goods on the list of affected products, including a wide array of consumer electronics, shoes and bed linens.

In the past, the agency has offered a short period during which goods that were already in transit could enter ports without being hit with the additional duties.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)