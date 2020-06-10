Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 05:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Container trucks are seen while waiting for cross the border at Huu Nghi border gate connecting with China, in Lang Son province, Vietnam

By Andrea Shalal

The United States on Wednesday said it would examine whether hardwood plywood imports completed in Vietnam using Chinese components are circumventing U.S. duties on imports from China, a move that could see similar duties on Vietnamese imports.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it was initiating the inquiries in response to requests from the Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood, which represents plywood makers in North Carolina and Oregon.

If the probe shows Vietnamese producers are circumventing existing anti-dumping or countervailing duties, Commerce said it would instruct U.S. Customs officials to begin collecting cash deposits on plywood from Vietnam.

The U.S. International Trade Commission in December 2017 found that hardwood plywood imports from China, which are used in wall panels, kitchen cabinets, table and desk tops and flooring, harm U.S. producers, locking in U.S. duties on the imports for five years.

The Commerce Department had imposed an anti-dumping duty of 183.6% and anti-subsidy duties ranging up to 194.9% on Chinese imports of hardwood plywood after finding they were being subsidized and dumped in U.S. markets. At the time, it said the imports from China totaled $1.12 billion.

The manufacturers' group welcomed the decision to investigate whether Chinese manufacturers were undermining the duty orders by shopping plywood and components through Vietnam.

"The level of transshipment and circumvention through Vietnam has been staggering," said Tim Brightbill, a partner at the Wiley Rein law firm and coalition counsel.

Last year, the Vietnamese government said manufacturers should use domestically-sourced raw materials to avoid incurring U.S. tariffs.

U.S. imports of hardwood plywood surged to $238 million in 2018, after the duties on Chinese imports took effect, from $28 million a year earlier, and then doubled in 2019 to $468 million, U.S. data show. Chinese imports dropped from $1.12 billion in 2017 to $143 million in 2018 and $66 million in 2019.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Tom Brown and Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pU.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods
RE
05:48pCOVID-19 : Africa in urgent need of affordable broadband internet
PU
05:43pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Calls on Lawmakers to Help Farmers Through Food System Shockwave
PU
05:40pU.S. lawmakers propose $22.8 billion in aid to semiconductor industry
RE
05:37pBoeing supplier Spirit announces layoffs due to virus, 737 MAX impacts
RE
05:36pBetter three months late than never for Fed 'Main Street' loans, Powell says
RE
05:18pUtilities Shares Sink as Fed Maintains Policy -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:17pFed vows to support U.S. economy's 'long road' to recovery after dire 2020
RE
05:17pFed vows to support U.S. economy's 'long road' to recovery after dire 2020
RE
05:17pCommunications Services Shares Slip as Deals Are in Focus -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
5S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group