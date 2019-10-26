Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. says talks progressing with Saudi on possible nuclear programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 10:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Saturday that conversations with Saudi Arabia on a nuclear programme are going forward.

The world’s top oil exporter had said it wanted to use nuclear power to diversify its energy mix. It wants to go ahead with a full-cycle nuclear programme, including the production and enrichment of uranium for atomic fuel.

In order for U.S. companies to compete for Saudi Arabia’s project, Riyadh would normally need to sign an accord on the peaceful use of nuclear technology with Washington.

Reuters has reported that progress on the discussions has been difficult because Saudi Arabia does not want to sign a deal that would rule out the possibility of enriching uranium or reprocessing spent fuel - both potential paths to a bomb.

"The kingdom and the leadership in the kingdom .. will find a way to sign a 1,2,3 agreement with the United States, I think," Perry said.

Speaking at a round table in Abu Dhabi, Perry added that the United States was doing everything it could to have a ready global supply of oil.

"We are the number one oil and gas producer in the world, we don't intend to use it as a weapon. We intend to make it available and in as many places and as competitively priced as we can," Perry said.

Oil prices rose on Friday, registering the strongest weekly gains in more than a month as optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal, falling U.S. crude stocks and possible action from OPEC to extend output cuts outweighed broader economic concerns.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Alison Williams and Christina Fincher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.90% 61.96 Delayed Quote.12.82%
WTI 0.94% 56.62 Delayed Quote.22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17pFrench Banijay's Endemol takeover creates global TV production powerhouse
RE
11:12aMicrosoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract
RE
11:12aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron
PU
10:18aU.S. says talks progressing with Saudi on possible nuclear programme
RE
07:37aCHINA'S FIRMS REPORT SHRINKING TAX BURDENS : survey
PU
07:30aESR price $1.6 billion IPO at mid point of guided range - sources
RE
06:52aJS Global pulls Hong Kong listing amid trade gloom - sources
RE
06:52aJS GLOBAL PULLS HONG KONG LISTING AMID TRADE GLOOM : sources
RE
05:52aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks
PU
05:24aNigeria has no plans to go to international debt market this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TECH CONSULTATIONS ON PARTS OF U.S. TRADE DEAL COMPLETED: China's Commerce Ministry
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract
3U.S., China say they are 'close to finalising' part of a Phase One trade deal
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E Reels As California Wildfire Burns -- WSJ
5BARCLAYS PLC : Deal Fees Lift Revenue At Barclays -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group