Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. senators offer resolution backing Canada on Huawei CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 01:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Huawei's Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou arrives at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced legislation on Thursday backing Canada's handling of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, as the United States seeks her extradition.

Senators Jim Risch, the committee's Republican chairman, and Bob Menendez, its ranking Democrat, introduced the resolution backing Canada for "upholding the rule of law."

“Canada has provided consular access and due process for Ms. Meng," Risch said in a statement. "It is only right for the Senate to join Canada in expressing concern over arbitrary detention and mistreatment of Canadian nationals by the Chinese government."

China on Monday accused detained Canadian citizen Michael Kovrig of stealing state secrets passed on to him from another detained Canadian, businessman Michael Spavor, in a move likely to increase tension between Ottawa and Beijing.

Huawei has sued the U.S. government, saying a law limiting its U.S. business is unconstitutional, ratcheting up its fight against a government bent on closing it out of global markets.

Huawei CFO Meng is accused by the United States of bank and wire fraud related to breaches of trade sanctions against Iran. Canada approved extradition proceedings on March 1, but Meng has since sued Canada's government for procedural wrongs in her arrest. The next court hearing is set for May 8.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Nick Zieminski; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Enhanced security crucial for production stability, say NOC security personnel
PU
01:59pCHRISTOPHER MURPHY : Murphy, johnson, bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to combat russian influence, aid european security
PU
01:56pChina makes biggest U.S. sorghum purchase since trade war began
RE
01:54pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Announces Appointments to the National Potato Promotion Board
PU
01:54pLEE ZELDIN : Rep. Zeldin Denounces Democratic Whip Clyburn Comments Minimizing Holocaust
PU
01:52pEXCLUSIVE : China buys at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans - traders
RE
01:50pEXCLUSIVE : SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
RE
01:49pEU trade chief says no support in Europe for comprehensive U.S. trade deal
RE
01:39pNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : China Purchases U.S. Sorghum
PU
01:39pNASSAU COUNTY NY : Senior scams & consumer fraud community forums
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.