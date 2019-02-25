Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. senators press for Huawei to be excluded from solar power market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 10:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is displayed ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 19) in Barcelona

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of senators on Monday urged the U.S. government to block Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying solar energy generators just as it has acted to keep the Chinese giant out of the U.S. telecommunications network.

The 11 lawmakers urged the Department of Homeland Security and the Energy Department to prevent Huawei from providing solar inverters, which convert solar energy to power that is usable on power grids for U.S. energy companies.

"Both large-scale photovoltaic systems and those used by homeowners, school districts, and businesses are equally vulnerable to cyberattacks. Our federal government should consider a ban on the use of Huawei inverters in the United

States," the lawmakers said in a letter.

The letter was signed by Republican Senators John Cornyn, Richard Burr, James Risch, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney as well as Democratic Senators Mark Warner, Dianne Feinstein and Independent Angus King.

Huawei is a relatively recent entrant to the U.S. power market, but has developed a new generation of low-cost solar inverters, which convert, manage and monitor energy produced by solar panels for home use.

The United States has sought to exclude Huawei from providing equipment like routers and switches to U.S. telecommunications companies, and has accused the firm of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran and stealing U.S. technology.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aTalk of Italy budget correction is 'folly and speculation' - economy minister
RE
10:58aU.S. senators press for Huawei to be excluded from solar power market
RE
10:55aSouth Africa's rand gains on trade deal hopes; stocks weak
RE
10:38aTrump says U.S., China 'very, very close' on trade deal
RE
10:36aDollar, yen down after U.S. delays tariffs on China's goods
RE
10:35aBuffett, the Oracle of Omaha, backtracks on Oracle, the company
RE
10:35aWall St. rises as trade optimism boosts tech, industrials
RE
10:34aDollar, yen down after U.S. delays tariffs on China's goods
RE
10:34aBritain, S.Africa finalising interim post-Brexit trade deal
RE
10:22aMexico's Economy Lost Steam in Fourth Quarter
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.