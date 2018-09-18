Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. senators seek 'painful' punishment if China's ZTE violates deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 09:05pm CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic U.S. senators introduced a bill on Tuesday that would reimpose sanctions on China's ZTE Corp if it does not fully comply with U.S. laws and an agreement with the Trump administration that ended stiff restrictions on the telecommunications equipment company.

President Donald Trump angered many members of Congress, including some of his fellow Republicans, in July when he decided to lift a ban on U.S. companies selling to ZTE, allowing the giant company to resume business.

Lawmakers have introduced several pieces of legislation since then that seek to clamp down on the company, China's second largest telecommunications equipment maker. Most have failed to advance in the face of administration opposition.

Senate aides said they thought this measure - focused on adherence to an agreement reached by Trump's Commerce Department - would get support from congressional leadership.

Among other things, the latest measure, introduced by three Republicans and three Democrats, would require reports from the Commerce Department every 90 days on ZTE's compliance with the agreement and sharing with congressional committees ZTE audits conducted under the agreement.

If ZTE is not in compliance, it would face stiff penalties, including paying $400 million now held in escrow.

"This bipartisan legislation would ensure that if ZTE once again violates trade restrictions or its agreement with the U.S., it will be held accountable in a significant, painful way," said Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee and a lead sponsor of the bill.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Note Yield Extends Climb Above 3%
DJ
09:40pU.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
09:33pHong Kong Recognizes Same-Sex Marriages for Foreigners -- Update
DJ
09:28pCryptocurrency exchanges at risk of manipulation
RE
09:26pOil gains 1 percent on signs OPEC not prepared to boost output
RE
09:24pOil gains 1 percent on signs OPEC not prepared to boost output
RE
09:22pCanada's Trudeau under growing pressure to get NAFTA deal done
RE
09:16pRegulation Crypto Part II - Promoting US Economic Growth Through Tax Regulation for the Cryptocurrency Industry
PR
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.