Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. senators urge probe of TikTok on children's privacy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 04:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A person holds a smartphone as Tik Tok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration

Four U.S. senators, including a China hawk, urged the Federal Trade Commission on Friday to investigate allegations that the popular video app TikTok violated a consent decree protecting children's privacy.

In their letter, lawmakers noted a report by the Center for Digital Democracy, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and others saying that Chinese-owned TikTok had failed to take down videos made by children under age 13 as it agreed under a 2019 consent agreement with the FTC.

In addition, the report said, TikTok failed to provide parents with "direct notice" of data practices before collecting information on children and did not put a link to its privacy policy on its home page, as required under the U.S. Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

"Faced with compelling evidence that this wildly popular social media platform is blatantly flouting binding U.S. privacy rules, the FTC should move swiftly to launch an investigation and forcefully hold violators accountable," said the letter, which was signed by Democratic Senators Ed Markey, an author of COPPA, and Richard Blumenthal.

It was also signed by Republican Senators Josh Hawley, a critic of big social media and China, and Marsha Blackburn.

A TikTok spokeswoman said in an email that the company "takes the issue of safety seriously for all our users, and we continue to further strengthen our safeguards and introduce new measures to protect young people on the app."

Fourteen Democrats on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee have also urged the FTC in a letter to open a probe of TikTok.

Two Republicans on the same committee wrote to TikTok itself to press for information about its collection of information about children and ties to the Chinese government. The letter was addressed to Zhang Yiming, founder and chief executive of TikTok owner ByteDance.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26pTrump to Pull U.S. From WHO, Among Series of Policy Moves Targeting China
DJ
04:25pDollar weak vs. euro as month-end flows weigh
RE
04:24pTrump administration to study ways to protect for U.S. investors from Chinese firms
RE
04:21pU.S. senators urge probe of TikTok on children's privacy
RE
04:17pConsumer Spending Fell a Record 13.6% in April -- 4th Update
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:05pSEN. YAW : 2020 Act 13 Unconventional Gas Well Fund Grant Program Opens June 1
PU
04:04pLoonie notches weekly gain as investors look past bleak data
RE
04:03pDollar weak vs. euro as month-end flows weigh
RE
03:59pFlorida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2Wall Street ends mostly up; Trump comments on China but takes no action on trade
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
5LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group