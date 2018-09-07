Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. services data suggests upward revision to second-quarter GDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 07:29pm CEST
A woman walks past Phluid, a new retail shop billed as

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth for the second quarter is likely to be revised higher after data on Friday suggested a bit more consumer spending than previously estimated.

The findings of the Commerce Department's quarterly services survey, or QSS, come on the heels of data this week showing a less steep decline in construction spending in June than previously reported.

Before the QSS data, economists had expected that GDP growth for the April-June quarter would be raised to an annualized rate of 4.3 percent from the 4.2 percent pace that the government reported last week in its second GDP estimate.

Based on the QSS data, JPMorgan and Macroeconomic Advisers estimated another one-tenth of a percentage point would be added to the GDP estimate. That means second-quarter GDP growth could be lifted to a 4.4 percent rate when the government publishes its second revision later this month.

"We think that the QSS data imply a small upward revision to 2Q consumption and a very small downward revision to intellectual property products investment," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

In its second GDP estimate last week, the government lowered second-quarter consumer spending growth to a 3.8 percent pace from the 4.0 percent rate when then government published its advance GDP growth estimate back in July.

Economists said Friday's QSS data showed more spending at nonprofit hospitals and other sectors.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:32pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements to Support Manufacturing in Tennessee
PU
08:30pTesla executive departures since 2016
RE
08:30pTesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
RE
08:23pVERIZON'S MEDIA AND ADVERTISING HEAD TIM ARMSTRONG TO LEAVE : Wsj
RE
08:20pTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on $267 billion more imports
RE
08:12pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General Appoints Charlotte Petri Gornitzka of Sweden Deputy Executive Director, Partnerships, United Nations Children’s Fund
PU
08:12pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Trade Mitigation Purchase of Pork Products
PU
08:12pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Trade Mitigation Purchase of Beef Products
PU
08:12pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Trade Mitigation Purchase of Beans Navy Dry, Products
PU
08:09pItalian finance minister moves to reassure EU on budget
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.