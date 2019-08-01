Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. set to push security strategy as Chinese manoeuvres rattle region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

MANILA (Reuters) - Recent incidents involving Chinese ships in Southeast Asian waters are testing regional faith in Beijing's sincerity about maritime peace, and aiding a renewed U.S. push to build alliances with countries unnerved by China's assertiveness.

Chinese manoeuvring in energy-rich stretches of the South China Sea, including a standoff in Vietnam's Exclusive Economic Zone, will figure on Friday when top diplomats of Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN attend a security gathering with world powers.

Among those is a United States that has laid out an "Indo-Pacific Strategy" challenging Chinese maritime hegemony and seeking stronger ties with nations pushing back against Beijing.

Vietnam has done just that, demanding earlier this month that China remove a survey ship and escorts from its waters near an offshore oil block.

Within hours, the U.S. State Department rebuked China for "bullying behaviour" and "provocative and destabilising activity". [nL4N24K31Y] [nL2N24L04A] [nL4N24I1YT] [nL4N24O2TJ]

"The U.S. role is undeniable and very important and they need to put more pressure on China," said academic Hai Hong Nguyen, a Vietnam expert.

"The international community needs to do that too. All the claimants need to internationalise it."

Vietnam's call to rally the international community was a departure from its usual cautious responses to China, which seeks to settle rows bilaterally.

Vietnam also appears to have tacit support from Russia, whose state oil firm Rosneft, is operating an oil block within what China says is its historic jurisdiction.

Two days after a Chinese coastguard ship was tracked near the oil block on July 16, in what U.S. think tank Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) called a "threatening manner", the Vietnamese arm of Russia's Sputnik state news agency said President Vladimir Putin sent a personal message of gratitude to Rosneft Vietnam for developing the block.

Russia will be among the 27 countries at Friday's ASEAN Regional Forum meeting in Bangkok.

Also present will be foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, China and Australia, plus those of the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, which have recently been impacted by Chinese vessels, including the coastguard and a fishing militia.

The Philippine foreign minister on Wednesday confirmed a diplomatic protest to China over Chinese vessels surrounding the tiny Philippine-held Thitu island.

'GREY ZONE TACTICS'

The same Chinese Haijing 35111 coast guard ship that showed up near Rosneft's operation off Vietnam was also tracked near an oil rig on Malaysia's continental shelf during May, according to the AMTI thinktank.

Meanwhile in June, a Chinese fishing boat sank a Filipino vessel, leaving 22 crew stranded near the Reed Bank, the site of gas deposits inside the Philippine EEZ. China said it was an accident. [nL4N23M02N]

On Monday, Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that five Chinese warships passed through Manila's 12-mile territorial sea this month without notifying the government, calling that "a failure to observe protocol or common courtesy".

According to South China Sea expert Carl Thayer, the recent increase in Chinese assertiveness is no coincidence, but a response to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy, and an increase in flyovers by U.S. bombers and U.S. navy patrols in the South China Sea, through which $3.4 trillion of goods pass annually.

Thayer suggested China was actively preventing Southeast Asian neighbours from developing offshore energy reserves without its participation, and discouraging foreign partnerships.

"China's use of grey zone tactics will inevitably cause regional states to take countermeasures and push back," he wrote. "This carries the risk that confrontations at sea will escalate."

Defending Beijing's position, China's ambassador to the Philippines, Zhao Jianhua, said on Tuesday that China was committed to international law and "working very hard" with ASEAN to create a maritime code of conduct within three years.

"No matter how strong China may become, China will never seek hegemony or never establish spheres of influence," he said.

China's one key ally is Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who despises the United States, and whose foreign policy was praised by China's Global Times newspaper last week as "peaceful, cooperative and restrained".

But Duterte's U.S.-allied defence top brass appear uncomfortable with the position and surveys show Filipinos vastly favour the United States over China.

According to Manila-based author and analyst Richard Heydarian, Duterte is increasingly isolated in defending China.

"From the very front lines, Hong Kong and Taiwan all the way to the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and definitely Vietnam - you're seeing a robust pushback by a lot of smaller countries," he said.

"Definitely, Washington has that strategic room for manoeuvre," he said.

(Additional reporting by Khanh Vu in HANOI and Matthew Tostevin in BANGKOK; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Martin Petty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 42.7 End-of-day quote.-3.94%
ESCORTS LIMITED -2.20% 459.6 End-of-day quote.-34.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 61.8 Delayed Quote.17.80%
NK ROSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.04% 64.2958 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
WTI 0.24% 54.94 Delayed Quote.25.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41pOccidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote
RE
09:40pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rises 0.4% in June (Media Release)
PU
09:39pPentagon puts $10 billion JEDI contract on hold after Trump suggests it favored Amazon
RE
09:37pOil prices steady after Trump trade tariffs spark plunge
RE
09:36pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
09:36pFactbox - From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
09:36pTARIFF WARS : Duties imposed by Trump and U.S. trading partners
RE
09:36pEXPLAINER - TRUMP'S CHINA TARIFFS : Paid by U.S. importers, not by China
RE
09:32pJapan to remove South Korea from 'white list' of favored trade partners
RE
09:26pBOJ DEBATED FURTHER EASING IF PRICE OUTLOOK THREATENED : June minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
4ALPHABET : Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government
5Occidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group