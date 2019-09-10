U.S. sets preliminary duties of up to 222% on Chinese ceramic tile

The decision affects tile imports worth about $483.1 million (390.95 million pounds) in 2018, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The agency opened its anti-subsidy and anti-dumping investigation of Chinese tile imports in May after receiving a petition from a coalition of eight U.S. tile producers claiming injury.

Commerce has yet to issue a preliminary determination in the anti-dumping investigation, but said it initially had proposed anti-dumping duties of 127% to 356%, which could be imposed on top of the anti-subsidy duties.

Glazed ceramic floor and wall tiles from China, which are popular items at major U.S. home supply chains, including Home Depot, Lowe's and Floor & Decor, are also currently subject to a 25% tariff as part of the U.S. Trade Representative's "Section 301" penalties on China. This rate is scheduled to increase to 30% on Oct. 1.

Commerce said it would impose a preliminary anti-subsidy duty of 222.24% on tile from Temgoo International Trading Ltd and 103.77% on all other Chinese ceramic tile exporters and producers.

A final determination in the investigation is expected around Jan. 21, 2020. The U.S. International Trade Commission is working on a separate probe to determine whether U.S. producers suffered injury from the Chinese imports.

