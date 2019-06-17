Log in
U.S. settles antitrust charges with Fox, CBS, Scripps, Cox, Tegna

06/17/2019 | 07:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A flag flies from the Department of Justice in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had settled antitrust charges with CBS Corp, Cox Enterprises Inc, E.W. Scripps Co, Fox Corp and Tegna Inc, which were accused of sharing competitively sensitive information.

"All five companies are alleged to have engaged in unlawful information sharing among their owned broadcast television stations," the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

