U.S. settles antitrust charges with Fox, CBS, Scripps, Cox, Tegna
06/17/2019 | 07:34pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had settled antitrust charges with CBS Corp, Cox Enterprises Inc, E.W. Scripps Co, Fox Corp and Tegna Inc, which were accused of sharing competitively sensitive information.
"All five companies are alleged to have engaged in unlawful information sharing among their owned broadcast television stations," the department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)