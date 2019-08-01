Log in
U.S. shoe, apparel makers see new China tariffs boosting prices

08/01/2019 | 03:46pm EDT
People shop for shoes inside Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's threat to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1 will hit consumers at the start of the important back-to-school buying season, two large trade groups warned on Thursday.

The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America said the tariffs could also have a chilling effect on hiring. "President Trump is, in effect, using American families as a hostage in his trade war negotiations," the group's president, Matt Priest, said in a statement.

Stephen Lamar, executive vice president of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, told Reuters the tariffs would be "hugely disruptive," and would drive prices for consumers higher since they cannot easily be absorbed in the supply chain.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)

