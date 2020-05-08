Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. small business rescue program ignored Congress: watchdog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 08:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol dome is pictured ahead of a vote on the additional funding for the coronavirus stimulus economic relief plan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington

By Ann Saphir

The U.S. government's $660 billion program to rescue small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic thwarts the intention of Congress by making it hard for some borrowers to convert loans to grants and failing to prioritize the right businesses, a government watchdog said on Friday.

"Because the (Small Business Administration) did not provide guidance to lenders about prioritizing borrowers in underserved and rural markets, these borrowers, including rural, minority and women-owned businesses, may not have received the loans as intended," the inspector general said in a 40-page report https://www.oversight.gov/sites/default/files/oig-reports/SBA_OIG_Report_20-14_508.pdf, referring to the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the $2.3 trillion CARES Act.

Adding to the problem, the report said, the SBA did not collect any demographic data when issuing the loans, so it is unlikely it will ever know how many loans went to underserved borrowers.

The inspector general said the SBA could ask for "optional" demographic information when borrowers apply to have their loans forgiven under the terms of the program. But, the report also said, some tens of thousands of borrowers may not be able to convert the money to grants as Congress intended.

Under the U.S. Treasury and SBA's stringent loan forgiveness terms, businesses that use less than 75% of their loan on payroll may not get the loan forgiven. Congress did not specify any such threshold.

The report found that the 75% requirement, combined with the two-year loan term - also not mandated by Congress - could "result in an unintended burden to borrowers" given many small businesses have higher operational expenses, such as rent, than head-count costs.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the report shows President Donald Trump's administration "must immediately fix the Paycheck Protection Program to help the truly small businesses that have so far not received the help they need."

The report recommended that the Treasury and SBA review the potential adverse impact of those terms and update them "if necessary."

Reuters reported last week that many banks have for weeks been asking the Treasury and SBA for more detail on how to calculate the proportion of the loan that may be forgiven, fearing that businesses may end up saddled with debt they had not counted on.

Meanwhile, more than 40 publicly traded companies grabbed loans under the program even though they had enough cash to cover their expenses for two months.

The SBA has so far approved more than 2.5 million loans totaling $536 billion, it said Friday.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Heather Timmons and Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : approves three draft regulations of the minister on the implementation of COVID-19 support measures
PU
08:29pThe government will support employees of the oil shale industry
PU
08:29pRatas discussed with the President of the European Commission the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the new EU budget
PU
08:13pU.S. SMALL BUSINESS RESCUE PROGRAM IGNORED CONGRESS : watchdog
RE
08:10pTrump, Saudi king reaffirm defense ties amid tensions
RE
07:54pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce
PU
07:38pIMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism
RE
07:22pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. data deluge to underscore divide between roaring market, plunging economy
RE
07:09pSMALL BUSINESS ADVOCATE PUSHES FOR USPS REFORM, NOT A BAILOUT : Q2 Financials Show Massive Losses
PU
06:49pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Senators Secure Funding for Fishermen and Seafood Processors in Smaller States
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 | High Nutritional V..
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study
3TYSON FOODS, INC. : TYSON FOODS : Axiom Medical Partners with Tyson Foods to Provide Enhanced Healthcare Suppo..
4COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES LTD. : COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : Issues 10,000,002 Common Shares upon the Conversi..
5XP LOSS ALERT, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages XP Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Prior to May 20 Deadl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group