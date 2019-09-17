Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. solar market growth slows this year as projects pushed back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 12:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An array of solar panels is seen in the desert near Victorville

(Reuters) - The U.S. solar market will grow more slowly than previously forecast this year as some large projects are shifted into 2020, an industry trade group said on Tuesday.

The Solar Energy Industries Association forecast 17% growth this year to 12.6 gigawatts in its quarterly joint report with consultants Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables. That's down from a forecast of 25% growth earlier this year.

However, the report raised the five-year growth forecast by 6.7 gigawatts, citing strong solar commitment from utilities, according to excerpts viewed by Reuters. More than 20% of the demand from 2019 to 2024 is expected to come from corporations that are increasingly pledging to power their operations entirely with renewable energy, it said.

The pipeline of contracted large-scale installations for utilities stands at a record 37.9 gigawatts, or roughly half the level of solar currently installed in the United States, the report said.

Utilities are seeking to capture generous government tax credits for installations that will begin to step down next year. The credit currently stands at 30 percent but will gradually drop to a permanent 10% in 2022.

The cost of solar energy systems fell in all markets, the report said. Compared with last year, residential system prices are 6.8% lower while utility systems are between 10 percent and 11.4% cheaper.

Global panel prices have fallen dramatically over the last year due to an oversupply of panels in top producer China, which cut incentives for installations there.

Residential solar rose 8 percent from a year ago, accounting for 628 megawatts, while non-residential installations fell to 426 megawatts due to negative incentive changes in key states like California, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

The full quarterly report will be released later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Jane Wardell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26aINTERNATIONAL PANEL TO CRITICIZE U.S. FAA'S BOEING 737 MAX APPROVAL PROCESS : Wsj
RE
01:22aUAE official - Saudi Aramco attacks are a dangerous escalation
RE
01:21aTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
01:20aTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aTrade talks seen as unlikely to mend U.S.-China divide
RE
01:07aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : UNWTO praises advances in Vietnam's tourism
PU
01:06aDivided Fed set to cut interest rates this week, but then what?
RE
12:51aOil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group