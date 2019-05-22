Log in
U.S. startup accuses Huawei executive of involvement in trade-secrets theft - WSJ

05/22/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

(Reuters) - A Silicon Valley chip startup has accused a top executive of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Deputy Chairman Eric Xu, of participating in a conspiracy to steal its trade secrets, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/huawei-executive-is-accused-of-involvement-in-trade-secrets-theft-u-s-startup-said-in-court-filings-11558550468 on Wednesday, citing court documents.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit set for trial on June 3 in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, in which CNEX Labs Inc claimed that Huawei engaged in a multiyear conspiracy to steal company's solid-state drive computer storage technology, including with the help of a Chinese university, the WSJ reported.

Both, Huawei and CNEX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California-based CNEX is developing technology to enhance the performance of solid-state drives in data centres and has been in a dispute with Huawei since 2017.

It had accused Huawei of enlisting a Chinese university professor working on a research project to improperly access the startup's technology.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

