Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google -source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 08:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken

A group of state attorneys general led by Texas are likely to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google and are working on potential litigation for later this year, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The Justice Department is also moving toward bringing a case as soon as this summer, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Shares of Alphabet fell about 1.5% in after-hours trading.

Google - along with Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc - are under a series of probes into allegations that the tech behemoths use their clout to unfairly defend their market share, including one by the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.

The federal probe of Google focuses on search, advertising and management of its Android operating system. The Federal Trade Commission settled an antitrust investigation of Google in 2013 with a reprimand.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading the multi-state investigation, said they were talking to companies who said that they had been hurt by the search and advertising giant.

"Our antitrust investigation into Google has not been slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic," he said in a statement. "We hope to have the investigation wrapped up by fall. If we determine that filing is merited, we will go to court soon after that."

Paxton said in February he has not taken any possible punishment off the table, including breaking up the search and advertising giant.

Google said it would not comment on speculation about the potential for litigation.

"We continue to engage with the ongoing investigations led by the Department of Justice and Attorney General Paxton, and we don't have any updates or comments on speculation," a Google spokesperson said in an email statement.

The Justice Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The four tech giants, which are powerhouses in search and online advertising, social media, online sales and smartphones, have caused concern among progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans alike because of their outsized clout.

The Justice Department is believed to be looking at all four companies while the FTC is probing Facebook and Amazon.com. Dozens of state attorneys general, led by New York, are also investigating Facebook.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
KEN HOLDING CO., LTD. -2.51% 5.83 End-of-day quote.-2.67%
MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD. -0.71% 984 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20pFORT REPORT : Ag Security
PU
09:09pAir Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus
RE
08:57pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. Justice Dept. subpoenas Wall Street banks for small business loans info - sources
RE
08:53pJ.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection
RE
08:52pU.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google -source
RE
08:51pU.S. GAVE NO ASSURANCES TO TAIWAN'S TSMC FOR LICENSE TO SELL TO HUAWEI : official
RE
08:51pU.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers as China eyes retaliation
RE
08:48pU.S. employers wary of coronavirus 'immunity' tests as they move to reopen
RE
08:30pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Infection control training fast-tracked for re-opening businesses
PU
08:10pGRUBHUB, MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group