U.S. still evaluating requests from firms to sell to China's Huawei - officials

President Donald Trump earlier said the United States would not do business with Huawei for the time being, but the White House official said that comment referred only to a ban on U.S. government purchases of Huawei equipment.

The Commerce Department process was continuing, said the White House official and the Commerce spokesman. Commerce in May had put Huawei on a national security blacklist, effectively banning sales of U.S. technology, software and services to the firm.

