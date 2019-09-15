Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 06:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - A trader works at his post on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures fell 0.3% percent when trading resumed on Sunday, a day after attacks on Saudi oil facilities that risk disrupting global energy supplies. 

    Saturday's attacks knocked out more than half of Saudi oil output, or more than 5% of global supply.

    S&P 500 e-mini futures initially fell 0.59%, but cut their losses and were last down 0.3%.

"I would expect a rough day for stocks tomorrow since this attack largely came out of the blue," said Nicholas Colas, Co-founder of DataTrek Research. "I’m not overly concerned that it’s more than a one-day move, though. We’re not yet talking about a large-scale military intervention in the region."

U.S. 10-Year Treasury note futures prices rose 0.2 pct at the start of trading.

"It is inconceivable that energy costs don't rise by some amount worldwide so the long nightmare of disinflation and below target inflation is over, and that's why the Treasury market is not going to have this flight-to-quality drop in yields," said David Kotok, chairman & chief investment officer of Cumberland Advisors.

(Reporting by Nick Brown and Megan Davies; Editing my Megan Davies and Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 27219.52 Delayed Quote.16.68%
NASDAQ 100 -0.31% 7892.954646 Delayed Quote.25.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.22% 8176.71293 Delayed Quote.23.50%
S&P 500 -0.07% 3007.39 Delayed Quote.19.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
RE
06:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
RE
01:22pSaudi oil exports to run as normal from stocks this week - source
RE
09:09aSaudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants
RE
09/13Communications Services Down on Rotation to Value Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/13Tech Down as Rotation Into Value Stocks Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/13Communications Services Fall on Rotation to Value Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/13AT&T, ORACLE, WENDY'S, APPLE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Weekly Winning Streak
DJ
09/13MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ekes 8th Straight Gain As Stocks Remain In Striking Distance Of Record Highs
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
2DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LISTING ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STO..
4MANFIELD CHEMICAL : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE
5INFO-TECH RESEARCH GROUP : Announces Exceptional Start to Member Acquisition in Australia and New Zealand (..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group