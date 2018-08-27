Log in
U.S. stock futures hit record high following speech from Fed's Powell

0
08/27/2018 | 08:58am CEST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures hit a record high early on Monday in Asia after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday that a gradual approach to raising rates remains appropriate to protect the U.S. economy and job growth.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose as much as 0.15 percent to a record high of 2,881, and were last up 0.13 percent at 2880.5.

The benchmark S&P 500 hit record highs on Friday following Powell's speech.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 25790.35 Delayed Quote.4.33%
NASDAQ 100 0.97% 7485.4041 Delayed Quote.15.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.86% 7945.9753 Delayed Quote.14.12%
S&P 500 0.62% 2874.69 Real-time Quote.7.52%
