Senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday tried to reduce concern about a global recession, saying the U.S. public had over-reacted and that stocks would rebound due to the American economy's underlying strength.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.6%, indicating a another bad day for the benchmark index on Monday after it fell more than 11% last week, its worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Daniel Wallis)