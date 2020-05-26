Log in
U.S. stock futures rise 2% to 3,012 points

05/26/2020 | 03:54am EDT
A nearly empty trading floor is seen as preparations are made for the return to trading at the NYSE in New York

U.S. stock futures rose 2% on Tuesday and breached a major chart barrier as investors brushed aside China-U.S. trade tension and braced for a re-opening of the world economy.

S&P 500 E-Minis rose 2% to 3,012 points, with 299,852 contracts changing hands. The S&P 500 closed mostly unchanged on Friday at 2,955.45 points and the futures contract was up 1.9% from that close.

The futures contract broke through 2,988.38, a 200-day simple moving average, suggesting a strong day ahead for U.S. stocks.

Futures on the Dow Jones index were up 517 points, or 2.12%.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.04% 24465.16 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
NASDAQ 100 0.38% 9413.988451 Delayed Quote.7.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.43% 9324.587279 Delayed Quote.3.92%
S&P 500 0.24% 2955.45 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
