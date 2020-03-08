Log in
U.S. stock futures tumble 4% on coronavirus fears in pre-market trade

03/08/2020 | 07:32pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

The price of futures contracts for the S&P 500 index, a Wall Street benchmark, fell more than 4% on Sunday as off-hours trading for U.S. equity markets resumed, a sign that investors fear the toll from the fast-spreading coronavirus will deepen.

Italy, the country hardest hit by the virus in Europe, essentially locked down much of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic attempt to contain an outbreak that saw the number of deaths leap sharply on Sunday.

More than 107,000 people have been infected worldwide and 3,600 have died, according to a Reuters tally. In Italy, the number of cases jumped 25% in a 24-hour period to 7,375, while deaths climbed 57% to 366. It was the largest daily increase for both readings since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21.

Contracts for the S&P 500 emini fell 4.2% to 2839. The decline indicates how much the S&P 500 might fall when trading begins on Monday.

The implied yield on the futures contract for the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell below 0.5% for first time. The benchmark Treasury hit a historic low on Friday, closing at 0.707%, as markets reacted to the coronavirus. It was the first time the 10-year note had traded below 1%.

Fear of the economic damage the coronavirus epidemic poses sent stocks lower on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 notching its 10th decline in 12 sessions.

Corporations around the world have begun issuing profit warnings and curbing activities as the virus spreads.

Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO), one of the world's largest investment firms, warned clients the outbreak is likely to cause a relatively mild and short recession though tight credit markets could worsen the downturn.

(Reporting by Herb Lash and Alden Bentley; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.98% 25864.78 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
NASDAQ 100 -1.63% 8530.336838 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.87% 8575.618327 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -1.71% 2972.37 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
