Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. stock futures tumble at open on coronavirus contagion fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 06:23pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

The price of futures contracts for the S&P 500 index fell more than 4% on Sunday as trading for U.S. equity markets resumed, a sign that investors fear the toll from the fast-spreading coronavirus will deepen.

Contracts for the S&P 500 emini were down 4.4% to 2834.25.

Fear of the economic damage the coronavirus epidemic poses sent stocks lower on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 notching its 10th decline in 12 sessions.

(Reporting by Herb Lash and Alden Bentley; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.98% 25864.78 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
NASDAQ 100 -1.63% 8530.336838 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.87% 8575.618327 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -1.71% 2972.37 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
06:23pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures tumble at open on coronavirus contagion fears
RE
06:45aBull Market Faces Tough Test as It Turns 11
DJ
03/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street and White House Diverge on Coronavirus
DJ
03/07WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel stocks
RE
03/06UNITEDHEALTH, CAMPBELL SOUP, JPMORGAN : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/06Stocks decline but post weekly gain
RE
03/06Bonds Extend Rally as Stocks Close Lower
DJ
03/06Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears
RE
03/06Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears
RE
03/06Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil plunges over 20% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices on OPEC deal collapse
2Oil plunges over 20% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices on OPEC deal collapse
3As one of China's 'Detroits' reopens, world's automakers worry about disruptions
4Asian shares slammed in panicked trade, oil prices crash
5OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Current Oil Price Hedging Position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group