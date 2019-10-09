Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. stock futures tumble on report of no progress in Sino-U.S. talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
10/09/2019 | 07:32pm EDT
A stockbroker looks at the electronic board inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures tumbled and the safe haven yen and the Swiss franc gained in early Asian trade on Thursday after a media report that the United States and China had made no progress in deputy-level trade talks earlier in the week.

The South China Morning Post also said the Chinese delegation, headed by Vice Premier Liu He, is planning to leave Washington on Thursday after just one day of minister-level meetings, instead of an originally planned departure set for Friday.

S&P500 mini futures slumped 1.1% and Chicago-traded futures imply a fall of 0.4% for Japan's Nikkei <.N225>.

In the currency market, the yen advanced 0.3% to 107.11 to the dollar while the Swiss franc also gained 0.3% to 0.9929 franc per dollar.

The Chinese yuan dropped 0.4% in offshore trade to 7.1685 per dollar, touching its lowest level in five weeks.

The report on the U.S.-China trade talks came less than a couple of hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he thinks China wants to make a trade deal more than he does.

Chinese government officials told Reuters that Beijing has lowered expectations for significant progress from this week's trade talks with the United States, upset by the blacklisting of Chinese companies.

Top negotiators from the two countries -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin -- were scheduled to meet in Washington on Thursday and Friday to try to end a bruising 15-month-old trade war.

Without significant progress, Trump is set to hike the tariff rate on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% next Tuesday.

Before the media report on the lack of progress in the trade talks, share prices had gained on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.91% on hopes of a possible compromise between the world's two biggest economies.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Hideyuki Sano

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.70% 26346.01 Delayed Quote.12.94%
NASDAQ 100 1.13% 7690.529202 Delayed Quote.22.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.02% 7903.74246 Delayed Quote.20.30%
NIKKEI 225 -0.61% 21456.38 Real-time Quote.6.97%
S&P 500 0.91% 2919.4 Delayed Quote.16.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Markets"
07:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures tumble on report of no progress in Sino-U.S. talks
RE
06:29pStocks rise on trade truce bets; lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria
RE
04:48pStocks rise on trade truce bets; lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria
RE
04:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Trade Optimism
DJ
04:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Trade Optimism
DJ
04:22pOil steady as attack in Syria supports but U.S. crude stocks weigh
RE
04:20pOil steady as attack in Syria supports but U.S. crude stocks weigh
RE
04:20pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher, End Two-day Skid As China-U.S. Trade Talks Come Into Focus
DJ
04:19pOil steady as attack in Syria supports but U.S. crude stocks weigh
RE
03:11pTSX gains on hopes of U.S.-China trade truce
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : CHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST: officia..
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
4THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : NO PAINT BRUSH REQUIRED: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Col..
5BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD : BEIJING KUNLUN TECH : TikTok's Musical.ly deal needs U.S. national security revie..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group