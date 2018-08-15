Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. stocks drop as dollar surges, trade row heats up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:57pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - U.S. stocks sold off on Wednesday on concerns over a strengthening dollar, Turkey's currency crisis and global trade tensions, with all three major indexes on track for their worst days since late June.

Shares of materials companies were hit by the strengthening dollar <.DXY>, which reached a 13-month high against key currencies before retreating.

Trade tensions heated up as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan doubled tariffs on some U.S. imports, and China lodged a complaint against American trade policies with the World Trade Organization.

"It's a familiar pattern, geopolitical pressures versus economic data," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist of Bruderman Brothers in New York. "You've got the tariffs coming out of Turkey, ratcheting up potential trade wars, you've had disappointing earnings. ... This is a reasonable reaction to the news."

"I don't think that investors should necessarily panic or fear that this is the end of the bull market or that a sharp or prolonged correction lies ahead," Pursche added.

The tariff-vulnerable industrial sector <.SPLRCI> slipped 0.9 percent, with Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co weighing on the Dow.

Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd reported its first profit decline in almost 13 years, putting pressure on the U.S. tech sector. Technology stocks were the heaviest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 energy index <.SPNY> dropped 3.6 percent as falling crude prices were exacerbated by an unexpected surge in U.S. stockpiles. The sector was on course for its biggest percentage loss since February 5.

Metals prices fell on the dollar's strength, dragging down the materials sector <.SPLRCM>, which fell 2 percent.

The CBOE Volatility index <.VIX>, a gauge of investor anxiety, was on track to post its biggest one-day jump since June 25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.03 points, or 1.06 percent, to 25,030.89, the S&P 500 lost 30.83 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,809.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 121.25 points, or 1.54 percent, to 7,749.65.

Losses were somewhat offset by gains in defensive sectors, such as real estate <.SPLRCR> and utilities <.SPLRCU>.

The second-quarter earnings season is winding down with 460 S&P 500 companies having reported, 79.1 percent of which have beaten analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Macy's Inc tumbled 13.9 percent as investors took profits on margin worries, even though the department store chain reported better-than-expected same-store sales and raised its full-year guidance.

Tesla Inc stock fell 3.2 percent as the Securities and Exchange Commission sent the company subpoenas regarding Chief Executive Elon Musk's plan to go private, according to Fox Business Network.

Among gainers, Canada-based Canopy Growth soared by 31.3 percent following Corona beer maker Constellation Brands announcement that it was upping its stake in the cannabis producer.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc stock rose by 5.3 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the burrito chain to "overweight" from "equal weight."

In economic news, retail sales rose more than expected in July, while farm productivity rose at its fastest rate in over three years.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.68-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.78-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 135 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.17% 331.98 Delayed Quote.15.09%
CATERPILLAR -2.15% 132.07 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 6.39% 524.68 Delayed Quote.70.68%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS -5.99% 208.31 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.50% 25175.32 Delayed Quote.1.90%
MACY'S -15.35% 35.4 Delayed Quote.66.02%
NASDAQ 100 -1.23% 7358.7898 Delayed Quote.16.43%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.23% 7777.1408 Delayed Quote.14.01%
S&P 500 0.64% 2839.96 Real-time Quote.5.97%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -3.56% 336.2 End-of-day quote.-17.56%
TESLA -2.98% 338.7625 Delayed Quote.11.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks drop as dollar surges, trade row heats up
RE
08:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
08:26pGlobal stocks, commodities tumble; emerging markets hit as dollar rises, yuan falls
RE
08:24pStocks, commodities tumble; emerging markets hit as dollar rises, yuan falls
RE
08:13pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Falls As Emerging-market, Trade Worries Continue To Weigh
DJ
06:46pLONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Notch Longest Losing Streak Since February
DJ
06:42pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Drop 1%, With Commodity Shares Among Largest Decliners
DJ
06:26pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
RE
06:16pEUROPE : Turkey tariff move, EM bear market send European shares spiralling
RE
05:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
3AT&T : AT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency
4MASSROOTS INC : MASSROOTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5Global stocks, commodities tumble; emerging markets hit as dollar rises, yuan falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.