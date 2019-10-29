Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. strike weighs on GM 2019 profit outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:11am EDT
File photo of General Motors logo outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday slashed its earnings forecast for 2019, saying that a 40-day U.S. labour strike by the United Auto Workers union that brought virtually all of its North American operations to a standstill would cost it around $3 billion (£2.3 billion) in profits this year.

But GM shares rose 1.6% pre-market trading on the back of a better-than-expected quarterly net profit because of robust U.S. sales of high-margin pickup trucks and SUVs. Wall Street analysts have viewed the strike costs as a tradeoff for three U.S. plant closures agreed to with the union that will boost GM's profitability.

"The underlying business was strong this quarter," Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara told reporters at GM's headquarters, describing the strike as a "one-time impact."

Last Friday, the 48,000 United Auto Workers union members at GM ratified a new four-year labour deal with the Detroit company. The 40-day strike cost GM more than $2 billion according to analysts.

The Detroit-based automaker reported a 6% increase in third-quarter U.S. sales, led by its highly-profitable full-size pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

Virtually all of the pre-tax profits came from its North American business and its captive finance arm.

In China, where GM reported a 17.5% drop in third-quarter sales, the company's equity income fell 40% to $300 million.

It was the fifth straight quarterly sales decline for GM in China, the world's largest auto market, where the industry is expecting a second consecutive annual sales drop.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers expects a 5% decline for industry sales in 2019, then contracting or growing slowly over the next three years.

"It (China) remains volatile," GM CFO Suryadevara said. Last week, GM's smaller U.S. rival, Ford Motor Co, cut its forecast for operating profit for the year after a disappointing quarter hurt by higher warranty costs, bigger discounts and weaker-than-expected performance in China.

GM said the strike by the UAW had cost it $1 billion on pre-tax profits in the quarter, or 52 cents per share. CFO Suryadevara said the automaker lost around 300,000 units of vehicle production during the strike.

The union wrung higher pay and other benefits from GM as part of the deal to end the strike.

Under the deal, GM will invest $9 billion in the United States, including $7.7 billion directly in its plants, with the rest going to joint ventures.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker said the full-year impact of the strike would be around $2 per share, or around $3 billion.

GM said it now expected full-year adjusted earnings per share between $4.50 to $4.80, down from its previous forecast of $6.50 to $7 per share.

The company said it now expected full-year adjusted automotive free cash flow in a range from zero to $1 billion, down from its previous forecast of $4.5 billion to $6 billion. GM's adjusted automotive free cash flow stood at $2.4 billion at the end of the third quarter.

GM also cut its projected 2019 capital expenditures to around $7.5 billion from its previous outlook of $8 billion to $9 billion.

The automaker posted third-quarter net income of $2.3 billion, or $1.60 a share, down from $2.5 billion, or $1.75 a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM earned $1.72 a share. Analysts had expected $1.31, on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell slightly to $35.47 billion from $35.79 billion, above analysts' estimates of $33.82 billion.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Nick Carey and Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.26% 8.61 Delayed Quote.12.55%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.27% 36.64 Delayed Quote.9.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aU.S. HOME PRICE GROWTH TICKS UP : S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14aU.S. strike weighs on GM 2019 profit outlook
RE
09:12aBANK OF BOTSWANA : Auction Results (October 29)
PU
09:11aU.S. strike weighs on GM 2019 profit outlook
RE
09:11aAI, 5G, IoT & blockchain Catalyst collaboration projects showcasing at Digital Transformation Asia
BU
09:07aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Cooperation between the WCO and OiE highlighted at the opening of the PTC Sessions
PU
09:05aZimbabwe's central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins
RE
09:04aEU should revise fiscal rules to free up spending on climate - advisers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group