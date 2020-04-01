Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. sues to force Altria to unwind investment in JUUL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 08:31pm EDT
Signage for Juul vaping products is seen on a storefront in New York City

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint aimed at forcing Marlboro maker Altria Group to sell its investment in e-cigarette maker JUUL.

The FTC has probed Altria's decision to buy a 35% stake in JUUL, announced in December 2018, for $12.8 billion. The value of the investment has dwindled to $4.2 billion as of late 2019 as a string of vaping-related deaths and potential bans clouded the industry's prospects.

"For several years, Altria and JUUL were competitors in the market for closed-system e-cigarettes. By the end of 2018, Altria orchestrated its exit from the e-cigarette market and became JUUL's largest investor," said Ian Conner, Director of the Bureau of Competition. "Altria and JUUL turned from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition and sharing in JUUL's profits."

Altria's MarkTen was at one point the second most popular e-cigarette maker, the FTC said in a statement.

The FTC said that Altria responded to JUUL's threat to its business by agreeing not to compete in exchange for Altria's investment in the company.

Neither Altria nor JUUL immediately responded to requests for comment.

The FTC said that it had filed the complaint before one of its administrative law judges.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31pU.S. TREASURY TO TAP WALL STREET ADVISORY FIRMS ON AIRLINE AID : Wsj
RE
08:31pU.S. sues to force Altria to unwind investment in JUUL
RE
08:17pTrump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites U.S. oil chiefs to White House
RE
08:11pBANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (Mar.)
PU
08:04pBritish business to lean heavily on government job retention scheme - survey
RE
07:57pTrump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites U.S. oil chiefs to White House
RE
07:57pTrump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days
RE
07:52pAsian stocks slip as global recession looms
RE
07:50pAsian stocks slip as global recession looms
RE
07:06pU.S. Energy Department urges Saudi, Russia to calm oil markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2WTI : CRUDE OIL : U.S. crude oil futures up 4.8%, support at $20
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
4VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
5ANAPTYSBIO, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a se..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group