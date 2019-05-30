U.S. suspension of trade programme with India 'a done deal' - U.S. official

President Donald Trump announced in March that his administration would terminate India's access to the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade programme, which allows emerging countries to export goods to the United States without paying duties.

U.S. law requires the administration to wait 60 days after it notifies Congress of the move before it formally ends India's participation in the programme.

"There is every reason to believe that GSP suspension will move forward," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

