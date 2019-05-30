Log in
U.S. suspension of trade programme with India 'a done deal' - U.S. official

05/30/2019 | 07:41pm EDT
Man holds the flags while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The suspension of a U.S. trade preference programme with India is a "done deal," a senior State Department official said on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his second term.

President Donald Trump announced in March that his administration would terminate India's access to the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade programme, which allows emerging countries to export goods to the United States without paying duties.

U.S. law requires the administration to wait 60 days after it notifies Congress of the move before it formally ends India's participation in the programme.

"There is every reason to believe that GSP suspension will move forward," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

