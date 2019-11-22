Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. takes aim at judges pay in new attack on WTO system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters are pictured in Geneva

Judges at the World Trade Organization can earn more than 300,000 Swiss francs tax-free for what is a part-time job, the United States said on Friday, in a fresh onslaught on its beleaguered arbitration system.

The Trump administration has been seeking to paralyze the WTO Appellate Body and experts say its likely demise next month is a further move away from multilateral rules designed to promote global free trade and toward a "law of the jungle".

For two years the Trump administration has been blocking appointments to the top body that rules on trade disputes, which means it will soon have too few members - just one judge - to function at all. The terms of the other two remaining judges end on Dec. 10.

U.S. ambassador Dennis Shea raised the fresh issue of compensation at the WTO Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) on Friday. He drew ire from some members, trade officials said after the closed-door talks.

"Taken together, the amount of compensation and other payments realized per member has remained steady and at a high level – well in excess of (Swiss francs) 300,000 ($301,175) for part-time employment," Shea said in a speech issued by the U.S. mission.

Judges rule on an average of five or six appeals per year, he said, questioning their entitlement to a year-round apartment in Geneva.

"For purposes of comparison, we understand that this compensation is significantly more than the annual salary of a WTO Deputy Director-General," Shea said.

About 70% of initial WTO rulings are sent for review by a three-person panel of the Appellate Body, making it central to binding settlements of international disputes.

Of the 13 disputes now on its docket, only two or three are advanced, having held hearings, trade officials said.

Major trading partners took the floor to react to the U.S. remarks, trade officials said, including the European Union which told the talks: "The discussion on remuneration is only relevant if there is a functioning Appellate Body."

China said that if there were seven judges as designed, each would earn less, and noted that they don't receive pensions.

Norway's delegate used a phrase from the Game of Thrones to warn of tough times ahead: "Winter is coming".

By Stephanie Nebehay
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
THE MISSION GROUP PLC 0.00% 81 Delayed Quote.50.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pBayer's Monsanto pleads guilty to illegal Hawaii pesticide spraying
RE
01:04pRay Dalio denies report hedge fund Bridgewater has bearish bet on market
RE
01:02pUnion says no real progress in Canada rail strike as analysts forecast hit to economy
RE
01:01pFederal pension fund says bill banning China investment is discriminatory
RE
12:57pTrump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
RE
12:57pCHINA'S XI : Should strengthen communication with U.S. to avoid misjudgement - Xinhua
RE
12:57pTrump says he alone stopped massive Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong protests
RE
12:56pBan on flavored vapes could lead to loss of 150,000 jobs, $8.4 billion sales hit
RE
12:54pPeugeot still aims to sign merger deal with Fiat this year - source
RE
12:48pCanadian dollar pares weekly decline, lifted by domestic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group