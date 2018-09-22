Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. taps Adam Lerrick as acting executive director at IMF - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 03:09am CEST
Man walks past the IMF logo at HQ in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury official Adam Lerrick has been tapped by the Trump administration to serve as the country's acting executive director at the International Monetary Fund, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a source.

Lerrick, who is a counsellor for international affairs, will be temporarily appointed U.S. executive director at the IMF while the administration awaits the Senate confirmation of investment banker Mark Rosen to the role, the report said.

Lerrick would replace Mauricio Claver-Carone, the previous acting U.S. executive director at IMF , according to the report.

Lerrick, a proponent of reforms at the IMF and World Bank, was one of the authors of a 1990s report led by the late economist Allan Meltzer that called for the IMF to focus on short-term responses to crisis rather than multi-year bailout, the newspaper said.

U.S. Treasury Department and IMF were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Việt Nam taps Japanese tourist market
PU
04:09aChina Cancels Trade Talks With U.S. Amid Escalation of Tariff Threats
DJ
03:28aMEXICO WILL SEEK DEAL WITH CANADA IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL : Lopez Obrador
RE
03:28aAdviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
RE
03:09aU.S. taps Adam Lerrick as acting executive director at IMF - FT
RE
03:05aLehman Brothers workers share memories 10 years after the fall
RE
02:49aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Ambassador to Brazil
PU
01:24aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : And Partners Hold Maiden Youth In Cocoa Conference
PU
01:24aIICA INTER AMERICAN INSTITUTE FOR COOPERATION ON : The Ministers of Agriculture of the Southern Agricultural Council (CAS) met in Buenos Aires
PU
12:49aWORLD BANK : Improved Sanitation Services in Rural Egypt to Benefit Almost One Million Egyptians
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2Adviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Receipt of payment of the 2nd phase of the ..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Sergio Aguero's Man City highs and lows as club's top scorer signs..
5MEXICO WILL SEEK DEAL WITH CANADA IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL: Lopez Obrador

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.