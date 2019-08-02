Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. tariff threat may compound Apple's iPhone woes: BofA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 01:43pm EDT
Logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich

(Reuters) - Apple Inc could see a hit to its annual earnings from U.S. President Donald Trump's newly proposed 10% tariff on Chinese imports from Sept. 1, analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

"Our back of the envelope math suggests the impact (of the new tariffs) will be roughly $0.50-$0.75 (annualized per share) hit to earnings with roughly $0.30-$0.50 from iPhones," the brokerage said.

Shares in Apple, which reported a surprise improvement in its fortunes in China earlier this week, sank 2.5% in morning trade, adding to similar losses a day earlier after Trump tore up a trade truce with China that had lasted just over a month.

The United States and China have been locked in a trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs since last year. The tensions have disrupted global supply chains and roiled financial markets.

The BofA note also provided for the possibility that Apple might raise prices of iPhones by around 10%, reducing demand by 20% or around 10 million units.

Apple effectively cut iPhone prices in China earlier this year after currency exchange rates had made the phones too expensive for many Chinese consumers.

Globally, iPhone sales fell 12% to $25.99 billion in the latest reported quarter, after dropping 17% in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pChina's new U.N. envoy says Beijing ready to fight U.S. on trade
RE
02:27pChina's new U.N. envoy says Beijing ready to fight U.S. on trade
RE
02:26pTariff Fight Costs China Spot as Top U.S. Trading Partner--3rd Update
DJ
02:17pU.S. Economy Maintains Steady Jobs Growth--2nd Update
DJ
02:06pOil up 3%, recouping some losses from Trump tariffs comments
RE
02:05pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Gorfine to Depart Agency
PU
02:04pOil up 3%, recouping some losses from Trump tariffs comments
RE
02:02pOil up 3%, recouping some losses from Trump tariffs comments
RE
02:00pSEAN P DUFFY : Congressman Sean Duffy Applauds Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Joe Manchin for Introducing the U.S. Reciprocal Trade Act to Address Foreign Tariffs
PU
01:50pSTATE OF ALABAMA : Gov. Ivey announces grant to provide water in Marion County
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
5MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group