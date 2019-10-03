U.S. tariffs on EU products to affect $1 billion euros of Spanish exports - farmers' association

The United States is the biggest market outside the European Union for Spanish agricultural exports such as wine, oil, cheese and olives - all of which are likely to be affected by the tariffs, the association said.

"It is totally unfair and disproportionate that the rural community has to pay for a trade war with the European Union that has nothing to do with the Spanish countryside," COAG Secretary General Miguel Blanco said in a statement.

(Reporting Emma Pinedo, writing by Sonya Dowsett, editing by Ashifa Kassam)