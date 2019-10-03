Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. tariffs on EU products to affect $1 billion euros of Spanish exports - farmers' association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:07am EDT

MADRID (Reuters) - U.S. tariffs on European Union products would affect around 1 billion euros of Spanish agricultural products per year, Spanish agricultural association COAG said on Thursday.

The United States is the biggest market outside the European Union for Spanish agricultural exports such as wine, oil, cheese and olives - all of which are likely to be affected by the tariffs, the association said.

"It is totally unfair and disproportionate that the rural community has to pay for a trade war with the European Union that has nothing to do with the Spanish countryside," COAG Secretary General Miguel Blanco said in a statement.

(Reporting Emma Pinedo, writing by Sonya Dowsett, editing by Ashifa Kassam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as U.S. tariffs on EU goods fan slowdown fears
RE
11:15aNigeria cenbank to charge lenders more than $1.3 bln over loan ratios - banking sources
RE
11:15aHere Is How Interconnected Manufacturing Is Across the Globe
DJ
11:14aTRUMP ON WTO CASE : "This case going on for years, a nice victory!"
RE
11:11aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : 10th Asia Cash Cycle Seminar - 2019, Colombo Sri Lanka
PU
11:09aScottish whisky makers reel over U.S. tariffs in row over EU subsidies
RE
11:07aU.S. tariffs on EU products to affect $1 billion euros of Spanish exports - farmers' association
RE
11:06aCONSUMER PRICES, OECD - UPDATED : 3 October 2019
PU
11:06aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : presented the register-based census to technology experts
PU
11:06aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Shortlisted candidates for Livestock Attendant
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares surge after first quarterly profit rise in two years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group