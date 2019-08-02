Log in
U.S. tells Britain to drop tax proposal on U.S. tech firms for trade deal - The Telegraph

08/02/2019 | 05:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has told Britain it will not get a free trade deal unless it drops a new tax proposal for major U.S. tech companies, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Friday.

Britain had said in October it would tax the revenues of companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc to create a fairer tax system that had not kept pace with changing digital business models.

U.S. officials are demanding that Britain drops the new 'Digital Services Tax' before it becomes law in autumn, according to the report.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.28% 1196.32 Delayed Quote.15.96%
FACEBOOK -1.93% 189.02 Delayed Quote.47.02%
