U.S. to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods

By Joshua Zumbrun

The Trump administration moved on Monday toward imposing tariffs on about $11 billion in imports from the European Union, saying the move was justified by the bloc's subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

The USTR has been in litigation at the World Trade Organization over the case of Airbus subsidies since 2004, and said it was releasing a list of items proposed for tariffs in anticipation of a ruling soon from the WTO on the case.

"This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action," said Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative. "Our ultimate goal is to reach an agreement with the EU to end all WTO-inconsistent subsidies to large civil aircraft. When the EU ends these harmful subsidies, the additional U.S. duties imposed in response can be lifted."

Though the tariffs are in response to the WTO case, the move is sure to ratchet up tensions between Washington and Brussels, where negotiators have struggled for nearly a year to make progress on proposed trade talks.

As the first step in the tariff process, Monday's announcement from the USTR contains a list of items that could have tariffs applied after a period for public comment and time for the two sides to negotiate.

The proposed list contains a number of civil aviation products, including Airbus aircrafts, the USTR said.

The USTR said its final list of items to be tariffed, and the size of those tariffs, would not be finalized until after the WTO rules on the extent of harm from the EU's subsidies.