U.S. to Pay Farmers $4.7 Billion to Offset Trade-Conflict Losses--2nd Update

The Trump administration said it would make $4.7 billion in payments to U.S. farmers to offset losses from trade battles rippling across the globe.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Monday the funds constitute an initial payment to farmers hit by tariffs from major U.S. trading partners, which have left producers of commodities from soybeans to pork to apples vulnerable during a steep downturn in the agricultural economy.

However, several industry groups said the payments were insufficient to make up for losses suffered due to the trade clashes.

Farmers have been anxiously awaiting details of the aid package the USDA pledged in July The USDA said then that it would extend up to $12 billion in emergency aid in response to U.S. trading partners' "unjustified retaliation" to trade policies enacted by President Trump.

"Problems caused by unjustified tariffs could not have come at a worse time," said Mr. Perdue said on Monday. He added the aid will give the Trump administration time to strike trade deals that benefit the entire U.S. economy, including agriculture.

Farmers, he said, "cannot pay their bills with simple patriotism."

Soybean farmers are slated to get roughly three-fourths of the direct payments, or $3.6 billion, followed by producers of pork, cotton, sorghum, dairy and wheat.

Pork products will benefit the most from a related program to purchase excess commodities, at $558 million out of an estimated $1.2 billion. Apples, dairy and pistachios would be targeted for roughly $90 million each from the program.

USDA officials said they could decide on a second wave of payments to farmers by December, if difficult market conditions persist.

They said the purchases would be focused on high-value crops meant for export and remain separate from commodities bought by the government for school-lunch and other nutrition programs.

"Instead of just oranges we will be buying extra fancy oranges" typically destined for China, said Greg Ibach, undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs.

The government will also spend $200 million to fund trade programs to encourage the development of overseas markets for U.S. agricultural products.

Some farm groups said the payments didn't make up for the damage tariffs have caused.

"Its tariff mitigation plan falls far short of addressing the losses dairy producers are experiencing," said Jim Mulhern, chief executive of the National Milk Producers Federation. The group estimated the $127 million allotted to dairy represented less than 10% of what producers have lost.

The National Corn Growers Association estimated that depressed prices as a result of tariffs will cause growers to lose more than $6 billion this year. The direct payment program will give corn farmers $96 million.

"This plan provides virtually no relief to corn farmers," said Kevin Skunes, the association's president and a North Dakota farmer.

The USDA said it is on track to begin implementing its relief plan by Sept. 4, with payments to pork, dairy and wheat producers potentially in the mail to farmers as early as mid-September.

The initial allotments could set up jockeying between producers of different commodities. Last week, a call for new vendors for the federal commodity purchasing program attracted 350 suppliers, officials said.

Goods left off the list of direct payments are also likely to continue to press for compensation. Agricultural officials on Monday said they picked commodities that had suffered the greatest trade damage so far.

Details of the aid package came hours after President Trump announced an agreement with Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, which has boosted exports for many U.S. farmers products. Mr. Trump said it remains to be seen whether Canada, the other Nafta signatory, would join a newly negotiated pact.

Soybean futures prices have fallen 18% since the end of May, touching a decade low as traders braced for fallout from tariffs promised by China, the largest U.S. customer for the crop. Corn prices have dropped 12%, and wheat has declined 5%. Lean hog futures have tumbled 29% as China and Mexico, big buyers of U.S. pork, levied duties on those products.

Many farmers fear tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods will weaken the competitiveness of American farmers, allowing foreign rivals to undercut U.S. prices and snatch export business established over decades.

Ron Moore, an Illinois farmer and chairman of the American Soybean Association, said he made multiple trips to Washington over the summer to press for progress on trade and new markets for U.S. crops.

Also on his wish list: increased funding for trade programs in the farm bill, the multiyear legislation that is due for reauthorization this year to fund agriculture and nutrition programs.

"The short-, medium- and long-term solutions to tariffs are critically important so we don't have a repeat of the 80s," said Mr. Moore, referring to a devastating downturn that forced many farmers and lenders out of business 30 years ago. "We're right at the cusp of a crisis," he said.

