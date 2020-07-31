U.S. to Raise Cost for Citizenship Applications, Impose Fee for Asylum Seekers--Update

By Rachael Levy

The Department of Homeland Security said it would increase the fee to apply for U.S. citizenship by 81% to $1,160 and impose a fee for the first time to apply for asylum, according to a filing in the Federal Register on Friday.

The fee increases, proposed last year, come as the government agency that handles applications faces a budget shortfall and are the latest in a string of rule changes making it tougher for low-income people to immigrate legally or become U.S. citizens.

In the filing, DHS said it made the changes because "current fees do not recover the full cost of providing adjudication and naturalization services...This final rule is intended to ensure that [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] has the resources it needs to provide adequate service to applicants and petitioners."

The new fees "are necessary to efficiently and fairly administer our nation's lawful immigration system, secure the homeland and protect Americans," said Joseph Edlow, deputy director for policy of USCIS, the DHS agency that processes citizenship and other immigration applications.

A USCIS spokesperson said 97% of the agency's budget is supported by fees. USCIS, unlike most of the federal government, largely depends on funding from fees it collects on citizenship, green-card and other immigration applications, which have fallen in the past few years as Trump administration policies have restricted immigration. That decline has been compounded during the coronavirus pandemic as the agency has shut its offices.

The spokesperson added the new asylum application fee of $50 is "well below the $366 estimated cost of adjudicating the application."

The rule also changes fee-waiver requirements to make fewer people eligible for waivers. The final rule is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday and will take effect on Oct. 2.

The fee for asylum seekers would make the U.S. one of four countries to charge a fee for humanitarian protections, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan Washington think tank. The other countries are Iran, Australia and Fiji, the institute said.

The fee may be prohibitive for asylum seekers. "While $50 may sound like a relatively modest amount, it may be a significant hurdle for those lacking a reliable income for extended periods," the think tank said in a December 2019 report.

The Trump administration has made cutting asylum a priority, arguing that loopholes in the system make it too easy for migrants to apply. The administration claims that has served as a magnet for hundreds of thousands of Central American families and unaccompanied immigrant children in recent years and has led to widespread fraud.

The government has halted nearly all asylum claims at the southern border. Under provisions of the public-health emergency President Trump declared in March, officials can immediately expel people crossing the border back to Mexico without giving them an opportunity to ask for refuge in the U.S.

Another set of rules introduced in July 2019 bars migrants from applying for asylum if they passed through another country before reaching the U.S. border without asking for protection in that country first.

DHS and the Justice Department in June proposed an overhaul of the asylum system that would make it harder for applicants to win asylum in the U.S. and would allow the government to quickly deport many more applicants at the border.

USCIS in May told Congress it needed to borrow $1.2 billion to avoid furloughing 70% of its 19,000 employees on Aug. 3, and asked lawmakers to approve a 10% surcharge to application fees. The agency said last Friday that it would delay the furlough plans until Aug. 31, as applications and revenue had picked up since offices reopened in June.

DHS dropped from its finalized proposal an increase in fees for recipients of an Obama-era program that benefited immigrants who have lived in the U.S. illegally since childhood.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced rollbacks of that program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, including a prohibition on new applications, while it again considers canceling the program altogether.

DHS also said it would limit the renewal of benefits to current DACA recipients to one year instead of two years.

That followed a Supreme Court ruling in June that rejected the administration's earlier attempt to cancel DACA as legally inadequate.

