U.S. to formally seek extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou - Globe And Mail

01/21/2019 | 10:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Handout of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO)

(Reuters) - The United States has informed the Canadian government that it plans to proceed with a formal request to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on allegations violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran, the Globe and Mail reported https://tgam.ca/2CA6ejq on Monday.

However, Canada's ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton, in an interview, did not say when the formal extradition request will be made but the deadline for filing it is Jan. 30, according to the Globe and Mail.

Huawei said it has no comment on the ongoing legal proceedings, while the U.S. Justice Department officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru, Sijia Jiang in Hong Kong and Karen Freifeld in Washington; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

