Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. to revise Chinese passenger airline ban after Beijing move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 02:08pm EDT
A China Eastern Airlines aircraft is seen at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai

By David Shepardson

The U.S. Transportation Department plans to issue a revised order in the coming days that is likely to allow some Chinese passenger airline flights to continue, government and airline officials said.

On Thursday, China said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland, shortly after Washington said it planned to bar Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijing's curbs on U.S. airlines.

The announcement should allow U.S. carriers to resume once-a-week flights into a city of their choosing starting on June 8.

The Transportation Department did not immediately comment.

The department said on Wednesday it would allow Chinese carriers to operate "the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours."

The U.S. order would halt the four weekly U.S. roundtrip flights by Air China, China Eastern Airlines Corp, China Southern Airlines Co and Xiamen Airlines Co.

U.S. and airline officials have privately raised concerns about the revised Chinese rules.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have asked to resume flights to China this month, even as Chinese carriers have continued U.S. flights during the pandemic.

A Delta spokeswoman said the company was reviewing the order from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The CAAC said all airlines will be allowed to increase the number of international flights involving China to two per week if no passengers on their flights test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, for three consecutive weeks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 0.40% 4.98 End-of-day quote.-37.04%
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. 0.45% 66.8 End-of-day quote.-19.71%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -0.24% 4.23 End-of-day quote.-27.19%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED 0.88% 3.45 End-of-day quote.-34.16%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD. -1.83% 1.61 End-of-day quote.-6.94%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 15.33% 38.84 Delayed Quote.-61.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pTHE ALTERNATIVE BOARD : (TAB) Is Celebrating 30 Years of Business Excellence and Growth!
PR
02:13pPUMA SE : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:12pZALANDO : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:08pEXCLUSIVE : Pompeo to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies
RE
02:08pEXCLUSIVE : Pompeo to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies
RE
02:08pU.S. to revise Chinese passenger airline ban after Beijing move
RE
02:07pEXXON MOBIL : Coral South Flng Project On Schedule
AQ
02:06pTECHNICOLOR : Receipt Of An Indicative Global Proposal From Part Of The Existing Creditors Of The Group Addressing The New Money Needs And Proposing A Substantial Debt To Equity Conversion
PU
02:05pIntermountain Healthcare Is Now Providing Hospital-Level Care in Patient Homes
GL
02:04pEBAY : on Track for Record Closing After Raising 2Q Guidance
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high
3TESLA, INC. : Germany rebuffs gasoline auto lobby with radical electric plan
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 50 MW order in China
5ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : set to get EU warning about Dutch deal - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group