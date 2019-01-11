Log in
U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks

01/11/2019 | 05:43pm EST
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday signalled it would not bow to the European Union's request to keep agriculture out of this year's planned U.S.-EU trade talks, publishing negotiating objectives that seek comprehensive EU access for American farm products.

The objectives, required by Congress under the "fast-track" trade negotiating authority law, seek to reduce or eliminate EU tariffs on U.S. farm products and break down non-tariff barriers, including on products developed through biotechnology, the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office said.

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström told U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Wednesday that the 28-country bloc could not negotiate on agriculture.

"We have made very clear agriculture will not be included," Malmström told reporters after meeting Lighthizer, adding that the two sides had not yet agreed on the scope of the talks.

Europe has been seeking more limited negotiations to cut tariffs on industrial goods, including autos, since last July, when U.S. President Donald Trump and EU president Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to start negotiations.

Trump is considering levying tariffs on imported motor vehicles and auto parts of around 25 percent on national security grounds, but has agreed to refrain from imposing such duties on European car imports while negotiations are underway.

He has long complained about Europe's 10-percent import tariff on autos. The U.S. passenger car tariff is only 2.5 percent, although U.S. tariffs on pickup trucks and other commercial trucks are 25 percent.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)

By David Lawder

