U.S. to send millions of rapid COVID-19 tests to states to support school reopening, other tasks

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will send an
"overwhelming majority" of the rapid COVID-19 tests it purchased
from Abbott Laboratories last week to governors of
states and territories to support school reopenings and other
critical tasks, an administration official said at a press
briefing.
Other top priorities for the newly purchased tests include
day care centers, first responders, and "critical
infrastructure," said Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary
for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The tests will be distributed in collaboration with Abbott
beginning in mid-September, Giroir said. Abbott said last week
it will ramp up production to around 50 million tests per month
by mid-October.
The U.S. government agreed to purchase 150 million rapid
antigen tests for COVID-19 from Abbott in a roughly $750 million
deal.
The portable tests can deliver results within 15 minutes and
will sell for $5. They require no additional equipment, and can
use a less invasive nasal swab than traditional lab tests.
Antigen tests are cheaper and faster than molecular
diagnostic tests, but somewhat more likely to fail to identify
positive cases of the virus than lab-based diagnostic tests.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for schools to
reopen, but most of the largest U.S. school districts have said
they would start the school year with online classes.
Giroir also said the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) still supports testing asymptomatic individuals
for COVID-19 who are prioritized by local health officials or in
high risk populations. Last week, the CDC sparked outcry among
many public health officials when it said testing some
asymptomatic people may not be necessary.
The United States has conducted 85 million COVID-19 tests so
far with a positivity rate of just over 5%, Giroir said. The
mean turnaround time is 2.27 days.
