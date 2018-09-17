Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. to spare Apple watch, many gadgets from new China tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the annual session of CDF 2018 in Beijing

(Reuters) - The United States will spare Apple Inc's Watch and other consumer gadgets from the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods, a senior administration official said in a last-minute reprieve for the technology industry on Monday.

The administration's proposal for the tariffs on $200 billion of products drew protest from technology companies earlier this year, but the final list of taxed devices described by the official avoids many big consumer brand names and products.

It will take effect on Sept. 24 at a 10 percent level and rise to 25 percent at the end of the year, the person said.

Smart watches and devices that use bluetooth wireless communications, the technology behind Apple's AirPods and other products that work with smartphones, will be excluded from the new tariff list.

In an earlier round of tariffs on $50 billion of goods, the Trump administration removed proposals on flat-panel television sets for the final list in June.

The new list would spare fitness trackers from Fitbit Inc, which had said in a comment letter to regulators that the tariffs would compromise its own investment in the United States.

However, some products that help computer networks operate, such as routers, will remain on the new list, the official said. That could affect smaller technology firms such as Eero, a startup company that makes home routers and had asked to be exempted from the tariffs. Altogether about 300 product categories were given reprieves, including some non-tech consumer devices such as bicycle helmets and baby car seats.

Despite the changes, the new tariffs still will cover about $200 billion worth of additional Chinese goods, as part of an intensifying trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Apple and Eero did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, and Fitbit declined to comment. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook had dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump last month, though neither gave details of discussions.

Apple had said the U.S. tariffs would affect prices for a "wide range" of Apple products, including its Watch, in a letter commenting on administration proposals earlier this month.

"Our concern with these tariffs is that the U.S. will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower U.S. growth and competitiveness and higher prices for U.S. consumers," Apple said in a letter commenting on the proposal.

After Apple's comments, Trump said in a tweet said that there was an "easy solution" for Apple to avoid tariffs. "Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now," he tweeted on Sept. 8.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Apple Watches would not face tariffs in the new round.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephne Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Henderson and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Stephen Nellis and Sonam Rai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FITBIT INC -1.09% 5.45 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/18ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General, in Message for Science Literacy Event, Pledges Continued Support to Create Critical Mass of Researchers, Engineers throughout Developing World
PU
09/18Trump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, threatens $267 billion more
RE
09/18U.S. to spare Apple watch, many gadgets from new China tariffs
RE
09/18DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND WATER RESOURCES AU : Farm production value remains stable despite drought
PU
09/18ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General, at Atomic Energy Agency Conference, Welcomes Continued Monitoring of Iran’s Nuclear Programme, Readiness to Resume Verification in Korean Peninsula
PU
09/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX to name first passenger for moon voyage
RE
09/18Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS/Aetna
RE
09/18Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
RE
09/18U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Issues Affirmative Preliminary Countervailing Duty Determination on Quartz Surface Products from China
PU
09/18EPIC Insurance’s Sean Conrad to Moderate Wellness Panel at IMPACT18
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
3ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
4Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS/Aetna
5TESLA : TESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesla, Inc. of Cla..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.