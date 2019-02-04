Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. trade agency says WTO rule change efforts to rein in China will fail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 07:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Woman walks past a bench painted in the colours of the U.S. flag outside a clothing store in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiating new World Trade Organization rules to try to rein in China's "mercantilist" trade practices would be largely a futile exercise, the Trump administration's trade office said on Monday, vowing to pursue its unilateral approach to protect U.S. workers, farmers and businesses.

In an annual report to Congress on China's WTO compliance, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said it would be "unrealistic to expect success in any negotiation of new WTO rules that would restrict China's current approach to the economy and trade in a meaningful way."

Some U.S. allies, including Japan, Canada and the European Union, have begun discussions on the first potential changes and modernizations of WTO rules since the organization's founding in 1995.

But any WTO rule changes must be agreed by all of the trade body's 164 member countries, and past efforts have stalled. USTR said it is "highly unlikely" that China would agree to new disciplines targeting changes to its trade practices and economic system.

The agency said the United States intends to "hold China accountable" for adhering to existing WTO rules and "any unfair and market-distorting trade practices that hurt U.S. workers, businesses, farmers or ranchers."

"Until China transforms its approach to the economy and trade, the United States will take all appropriate actions to ensure that the costs of China’s non-market economic system are borne by China, not by the United States," USTR said.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19pPJM INTERCONNECTION LLC : Appoints Asim Z. Haque Executive Director of Strategic Policy and External Affairs
PU
07:18pAlphabet's higher spending worries investors, shares dip
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pConstruction booming in regional UK cities - Deloitte
RE
07:11pTrump to Begin Releasing Fiscal 2020 Budget Plan on March 11
DJ
07:07pUK shoppers cautiously up their spending in January
RE
07:00pU.S. trade agency says WTO rule change efforts to rein in China will fail
RE
06:31pHuawei CFO may fight extradition by claiming U.S. political motive - report
RE
06:27pNY, NJ Governors Blame Shrinking Revenue on Federal Tax Changes
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : T-Mobile pledges three-year price clampdown if merger is approved
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : New York State Senator Who Opposes Amazon Deal Nominated to Board With Sway Over Pro..
3US BANCORP : US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
4IBFD Tax Research Platform Completely Revised
5POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.