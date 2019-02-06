Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. trade deficit for November falls as imports decline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 09:33am EST
FILE PHOTO - A container ship is shown at port in Long Beach, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in November amid declines in imports of cellphones and petroleum products.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the trade deficit dropped 11.5 percent to $49.3 billion. The trade gap had increased for five straight months. Data for October was revised to show the deficit rising to $55.7 billion instead of the previously reported $55.5 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit would fall to $54.0 billion in November. The release of the report was delayed by a recently ended five-week partial shutdown of the federal government.

The politically sensitive goods trade deficit with China fell to $37.9 in November from $43.1 billion in October.

The overall trade deficit has remained elevated despite the Trump administration's "America First" policies, which have led Washington to impose tariffs on a range of imported goods from China, sparking a trade war with Beijing.

The United States has also slapped duties on imported steel, aluminum, solar panels and washing machines.

When adjusted for inflation, the goods trade deficit decreased $7.5 billion to $80.8 billion in November. The drop in the so-called real trade deficit led some economists to believe that trade probably made a small contribution to gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.

The release of the fourth-quarter GDP report has been delayed by the government shutdown, which ended on Jan. 25 after President Donald Trump and Congress agreed to temporary government funding, without money for his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trade subtracted 1.99 percentage points from GDP growth in the July-September quarter. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are around a 2.5 percent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 3.4 percent pace in the third quarter.

In November, imports of goods and services tumbled 2.9 percent to $259.2 billion. Consumer goods imports decreased $4.3 billion, weighed down by a $2.3 billion drop in imports of cellphones and other household goods. Imports of petroleum products fell $1.4 billion, with crude oil imports dropping $0.7 billion.

Exports of goods and services fell 0.6 percent to $209.9 billion. Exports of consumer goods decreased $0.9 billion and those of petroleum products fell $0.6 billion. Exports of capital goods, however, increased $1.4 billion, lifted by a $1.0 percent rise in civilian aircraft shipments.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:49aTrade Uncertainty Sends a Chill Through German Manufacturing
DJ
09:43aTSX drops at open on lower oil prices, BoC comment
RE
09:35aWall Street dips at open after Trump's speech
RE
09:33aU.S. trade deficit for November falls as imports decline
RE
09:31aValue of Canada building permits up 6 percent in December
RE
09:26aUK watchdog tells asset managers to get in line on cost disclosure
RE
09:17aUNCERTAINTY OVER U.S. TRADE POLICIES HITTING CANADA : Bank of Canada
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aPay Gap Persists Among M.B.A. Graduates
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
4CYBG : CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's lending growth defies Brexit gloom
5BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas cuts targets, costs after weak finish to 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.