Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. trade policies and Brexit slow down Dutch economy - government adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 01:39am EDT
Flowers are prepared at a FloraHolland warehouse in Aalsmeer

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands will slow down more than anticipated next year, as exports are hit by the fallout of U.S. trade policies and Brexit, national forecasting agency CPB said on Thursday.

The Dutch economy will grow by 1.4% in 2020, the government's main economic adviser said, down from an earlier projection of 1.5%.

"Our export is suffering under the fallout of foreign developments," agency director Laura van Geest said.

"American trade policies, the increased possibility of a chaotic Brexit and the political developments in Italy are important threats for the Dutch economy."

Record low unemployment rates and rising wages have helped the euro zone's fifth largest economy to do unexpectedly well in the first half of this year, despite worrying signs of a recession in its main trading partner, Germany.

This strong showing is expected to deliver growth of 1.8% for the whole year, down from 2.6% in 2018, though the CPB in June had pencilled in an expansion of 1.7%.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.92446 Delayed Quote.3.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Good results for banks
PU
02:32aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Kvart sjette av dei rikaste hushalda har elbil
PU
02:22aINTERIM REPORT APRIL-JUNE 2019 : High iron ore prices lift LKAB
PU
02:18aModest gains in China's new home prices give authorities breathing room
RE
01:52aDOLLAR INDEX : Yen holds gains, traders seek safety as Treasury market sounds recession alarm
RE
01:52aSUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL : Enthusiasm echoes at Conservation and Coastal Forum
PU
01:39aU.S. trade policies and Brexit slow down Dutch economy - government adviser
RE
01:32aICA : Gruppen's road transports to be fossil-free by 2030
PU
01:29aChina court to auction defunct metal exchange's entire antimony stock
RE
01:22aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : CNN to broadcast Hanoi's charms to global audiences
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3LUCKIN COFFEE INC - ADR : LUCKIN COFFEE : China's Luckin counts cost of Starbucks battle, looks to break even
4TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Telstra Annual Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
5Trump ties China trade deal to 'humane' Hong Kong resolution after troop buildup worry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group