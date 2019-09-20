Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader reprieve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 07:53pm EDT
The inside of the Apple Store on Fifth Ave is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) - U.S. trade regulators on Friday approved 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions filed by Apple Inc amid a broader reprieve on levies on computer parts, according to a public docket published by the U.S. Trade Representative and a Federal Register notice.

The move by U.S. officials could make it easier for both Apple and small makers of gaming computers to assemble devices in the United States by lowering the costs of importing parts.

Apple did not say why it requested the exemptions, but the requests were for components such as partially completed circuit boards. Apple manufactures its Mac Pro computers in Texas, making the machine immune from tariffs, but such intermediate parts were subject to the levies.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Mac Pro computer starts at $6,000 (4,803 pounds) and is intended for users such as music and motion picture studios. Due to its specialized design, the device has never sold in large numbers. But it became a political flashpoint earlier this year when The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was moving production to China.

Apple never publicly commented on its exact production plans, but U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods complicated the assembly of PCs in the United States. The third list of U.S. tariffs that went into effect last year placed levies on both some fully assembled PCs as well as the major components to make them, meaning manufacturers faced cost increases even if they made machines in the United States.

The tariffs also hit the PC gaming industry, where enthusiasts often assemble their own custom machines from parts, many from China.

Apple applied for the exemptions for some components but President Donald Trump said U.S. regulators would not grant them. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook later said during the company's July 30 earnings call that Apple wanted to keep making Mac Pros in the United States.

"We want to continue to be here," he told analysts on the call, adding that Apple was investing in capacity to do so.

On Friday, trade officials lifted tariffs on a range of computer components for Apple and all other manufacturers, including partially assembled main circuit boards and graphics cards. Those are critical to computer assemblers because they contain chips from Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Those chips are typically some of the most expensive parts in the machines.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.46% 217.73 Delayed Quote.38.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:49pU.S., China held 'productive' talks, still plan October meeting - USTR
RE
07:53pU.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader reprieve
RE
07:47pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF MONGOLIA : Joint statement on strengthening the strategic partnership between india and mongolia
PU
07:43pTRUMP : Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
RE
07:43pHopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits
RE
07:38pHopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits
RE
07:35pUnited States sending troops to bolster Saudi defences after attack
RE
07:32pCALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL OFFICE : Attorney General Becerra Announces Settlement Against Newport Beach Company Grass Advantage for Selling Nutrition Products With Excessive Levels of Lead
PU
06:47pSTEVE COHEN : Congressman Cohen Announces Grant to St. Jude Children's Research Center
PU
06:42pIMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : Cancels Financing
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP: Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
2GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue GoPro Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : joins the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)
4CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : NBA Point Guard and Former Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo Helps CVS ..
5The Cognac Classic Crawl Shakes Up Boston and Portland in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group