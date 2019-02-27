U.S. trade representative says issues with China are 'too serious' to be resolved with purchases

It is too early to predict the outcome of ongoing trade talks with Beijing, Lighthizer told the House of Representative's Ways and Means Committee at a hearing on U.S.-China trade issues. Lighthizer is the lead U.S. negotiator in ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing as the world’s two largest economies seek to find agreement amid a bitter dispute that has seen both sides impose tariffs on imports.

"The issues on the table are too serious to be resolved with

promises of additional purchases. We need new rules," Lighthizer said in prepared testimony.

