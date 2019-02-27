Log in
U.S. trade representative says issues with China are 'too serious' to be resolved with purchases

02/27/2019 | 10:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing

Washington (Reuters) - U.S. issues with China are "too serious" to be resolved with promises from Beijing to purchase more U.S. goods and any deal between the two countries must be include a way to ensure commitments are met, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in testimony at a Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

It is too early to predict the outcome of ongoing trade talks with Beijing, Lighthizer told the House of Representative's Ways and Means Committee at a hearing on U.S.-China trade issues. Lighthizer is the lead U.S. negotiator in ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing as the world’s two largest economies seek to find agreement amid a bitter dispute that has seen both sides impose tariffs on imports.

"The issues on the table are too serious to be resolved with

promises of additional purchases. We need new rules," Lighthizer said in prepared testimony.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Lawder

