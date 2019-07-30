Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. urges Japan, South Korea to look at 'standstill agreement' for trade feud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has urged South Korea and Japan to consider signing a "standstill agreement" on a serious diplomatic dispute to buy time for the countries to negotiate, a senior U.S. official told reporters on Tuesday.

Japan reined in exports of high-tech materials to South Korea as relations between the two countries worsened this month, fueled by a feud over compensation for South Koreans forced to work in Japan’s factories when Japan occupied the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he wanted to help ease tensions between the two biggest U.S. allies in Asia. White House national security adviser John Bolton traveled to the two countries last week for discussions.

Washington is trying to be helpful in the dispute between its regional allies, the official said, noting that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was expected to meet with foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea at a regional conference in Bangkok on Thursday.

Japan could decide as early as Friday to drop South Korea from a "white list" of countries that enjoy minimum trade restrictions, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The standstill proposal would not resolve any of the differences between the two countries, but would forestall any further actions for a set period of time to allow for talks to take place, the official said.

The length of the proposed agreement had not been determined, the official said.

The United States is closely watching the dispute, particularly ahead of an Aug. 24 deadline for the two countries to recommit to an annual intelligence sharing agreement.

The bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement is automatically renewed every year and is primarily aimed at countering nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Washington is also closely watching an expected Aug. 15 speech to be delivered by South Korean President Moon Jae-in marking the end of the Second World War, the official said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)

By Roberta Rampton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47pStocks off on Trump's warning to China; sterling falls further
RE
02:45pStocks off on Trump's warning to China; sterling falls further
RE
02:43pStocks off on Trump's warning to China; sterling falls further
RE
02:35pU.S. urges Japan, South Korea to look at 'standstill agreement' for trade feud
RE
02:34pOil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
RE
01:57pU.S. Government Bonds Decline After Strong Data
DJ
01:55pSimpleNexus Partners with Informative Research to Expand Credit Integration Options for Its Mortgage Lender Customers
SE
01:48pDollar stalls ahead of Fed meeting as rate move eyed
RE
01:45pDollar stalls ahead of Fed meeting as rate move eyed
RE
01:38pTrump says he will seek U.S. trade accord with Brazil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2FRESNILLO PLC : Fresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group