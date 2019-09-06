Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. wants 'near term' results from new China trade talks - Kudlow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 11:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration wants to see "near term results" from U.S.-China trade talks in September and October, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday, but he declined to predict any outcomes or say if U.S. tariff delays were possible.

Speaking on CNBC and Bloomberg TV, Kudlow confirmed that the top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators would meet in early October but added that a date had not been set.

The plans for the first in-person U.S.-China trade meetings since late July were set during a phone call on Thursday between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Trade deputies are due to meet in mid-September.

The 14-month U.S.-China trade war has escalated sharply since May, when talks broke down after Beijing backtracked on earlier commitments to make changes in law to improve intellectual property protections, curb the forced transfer of U.S. technology to Chinese firms and improve U.S. access to Chinese markets.

Since then, U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply increased existing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and imposed or scheduled new tariffs on virtually all remaining imports from China to increase his negotiating leverage.

Kudlow told Bloomberg TV that he could not speculate on whether the September or October talks could delay a planned tariff increase on Oct. 1 to 30% from 25% on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

"Our team would like to go back and pick up where we left off in the May talks. Whether that will be possible remains to be seen," Kudlow said.

He said Trump has shown willingness to use tariffs as part of the negotiating process.

"We want to see results. We would like to see results in the near term. When we don't see results, we take additional actions," Kudlow said. "On the other hand, if we do see results from these upcoming meetings, then progress will be made."

Kudlow also said there were no preconditions for the October talks.

Trump later said on Twitter that China was hurting economically from the U.S. tariffs but that the new round of talks were positive.

"'China is eating the Tariffs,'" Trump tweeted. "Billions pouring into USA. Targeted Patriot Farmers getting massive Dollars from the incoming Tariffs! Good Jobs Numbers, No Inflation(Fed). China having worst year in decades. Talks happening, good for all!"

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Tim Ahmann and David Lawder; Writing by David Lawder and Makini Brice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Steve Orlofsky)

By David Lawder and Makini Brice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pOil falls as sluggish U.S. jobs growth adds to demand fears
RE
12:12pWall Street ticks higher after jobs data, Chinese stimulus plan
RE
12:09pOil falls as sluggish U.S. jobs growth adds to demand fears
RE
12:07pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : FM receives incoming Russian ambassador Azimov
PU
12:07pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Small and Medium Enterprises Ministers Issue Joint Statement
PU
11:57aU.S. wants 'near term' results from new China trade talks - Kudlow
RE
11:57aMARQUARD & BAHLS : Transaction Completed – Marquard & Bahls Sells Its Stake in natGAS
PU
11:57aMARQUARD & BAHLS : sells United Bulk Terminals Davant Facility to Subsidiary of T. Parker Host
PU
11:56aKudlow says GM CEO may go to Ohio with Trump
RE
11:54aMinisters likely to clash over euro zone budget next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
4Telenav says contract with GM intact after automaker signs Google deal
5IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group