U.S. wants regular meetings to ensure trade deal enforcement: Lighthizer

02/27/2019 | 12:55pm EST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States wants meetings as regularly as once a month to ensure enforcement of any potential trade pact with China, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday.

"The enforcement process will be very specific. It will have layers, it will have time frames, it will have reaction," Lighthizer told a House of Representatives hearing on U.S.-China trade issues.

The lead U.S. trade negotiator said the United States is seeking monthly meetings for lower-level officials, quarterly meetings at the vice ministerial level and semiannual meetings at the ministerial level for the enforcement process.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Susan Thomas)

