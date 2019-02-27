U.S. wants regular meetings to ensure trade deal enforcement: Lighthizer

"The enforcement process will be very specific. It will have layers, it will have time frames, it will have reaction," Lighthizer told a House of Representatives hearing on U.S.-China trade issues.

The lead U.S. trade negotiator said the United States is seeking monthly meetings for lower-level officials, quarterly meetings at the vice ministerial level and semiannual meetings at the ministerial level for the enforcement process.

