U.S. warns Bannon co-defendant against social media posts that could threaten trial

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday
said a co-defendant of Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald
Trump's 2016 election, should not make social media posts that
could undermine a fair trial on corruption charges tied to the
U.S. president's effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico
border.
Prosecutors said Brian Kolfage's online descriptions of
their case as a "witch hunt," an effort to take "political
prisoners" and an "assault" on the freedom of donors to his "We
Build the Wall" fundraising campaign created a substantial risk
that pretrial publicity could make it hard to find an impartial
jury.
In a letter to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in
Manhattan, prosecutors said the defendants should be cautioned
about making "extrajudicial statements" that could taint the
jury pool and asked the judge to warn them accordingly at a
scheduled Aug. 31 conference.
A lawyer for Kolfage did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Kolfage, an Air Force veteran and triple amputee, was
accused of diverting more than $350,000 in donations to We Build
the Wall, a crowdfunding campaign that raised approximately $25
million, to fund a lavish lifestyle.
Bannon has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the
campaign, including that he diverted several hundred thousand
dollars for personal expenses.
Also charged in the case were Andrew Badolato, 56, and
Timothy Shea, 49.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)